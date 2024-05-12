Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has once again been benched for tonight's IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosting the crucial match between the two teams.

It is a must-win game for RCB to keep their playoff hope alive. They currently occupy the seventh position in the points table with 10 points from 12 games. A loss today will crush their chances of advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

In the high-stakes match, RCB continued to persist with Will Jacks, Cameron Green, and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their big-money retention player, Glenn Maxwell. The flamboyant all-rounder had a poor season as he scored only 36 runs in 8 games at a strike rate of 97.3, with a highest score of 28. It forced Royal Challengers management to drop him and give chances to Will Jacks and Cameron Green in the middle-order.

"We are going with the same team" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Speaking after losing the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis accessed that the pitch had less grass and looked forward to giving their best in the must-win game. He said:

"Little bit grass here. Sometimes it has been a good wicket while we have seen some grass. Lot less today. We are really looking forward to every game as we are playing some good cricket. We have to access the conditions and press the attack button. We fought in the early stages to get the confidence. We want to get out there and do it again. We are going with the same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshank Vijaykumar, and Himanshu Sharma.

Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Subs: David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, and Pravin Dubey.

