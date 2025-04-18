Is Glenn Maxwell playing today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) omitted Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell from their playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday (April 18). He, was, however, part of the Impact Subs list along with Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, and Praveen Dubey.

Marcus Stoinis, who missed the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), replaced Maxwell in the playing XI.

The 36-year-old has been going through a horror run with the bat in IPL 2025, with just one double-digit score in the tournament. He made 30 off 21 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. He was dismissed for seven runs in PBKS's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The all-rounder's dismal run with the bat in IPL 2025 have led to calls for him to change his approach to regain form. Out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that Maxwell needed to look at his approach with the bat and urged him to "wake up".

"He hasn't changed the way he has approached the IPL. There have been times where he's been a little casual. He's the same what he was maybe eight-ten years ago. I'm a little critical, but there are times where as a player you need to wake up. You need to realize you're getting an opportunity to play and be part of a franchise where things are at stake. And there are times a player can get casual, they're not worried about what's happening.

"I'm sure he wants to perform but when you're not performing there's a fine line of being casual and just trying to pull up your socks and trying to perform," Pujara told ESPN Cricinfo.

PBKS win toss, opt to bowl first in rain-curtailed match

Earlier, the start of play was delayed by over two hours owing to a persistent drizzle at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Eventually, the dark clouds cleared and a 14-over match started at 9:45 P.M. IST.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. He said that the venue favored teams batting second and it would help him understand how the pitch behaved.

"We will bowl first. It's a good ground to chase and it's a rain interrupted game, overs have been reduced, will have a fair idea of how the wicket will play and that was always the plan," Iyer said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, RCB were 19 for 1 after two overs, with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

