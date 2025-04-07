Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today’s MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians' (MI) star speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his first match of the ongoing IPL 2025. He was named in the side's playing XI for their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7.

Ad

Bumrah sustained a back injury during the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia. He remained on the sidelines since the tour, even getting ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Much to the delight of MI fans, Bumrah has regained full fitness and made his return to competitive cricket with their clash against RCB. The ace fast bowler's return is a massive boost for Hardik Pandya and Co. at this juncture.

Ad

Trending

The five-time champions have just a single win to their name from four outings and are languishing in eighth place on the points table. With their premier pacer back, Mumbai would look to gather some momentum by beating the Bengaluru-based team.

Bumrah was in top form in IPL 2024. He was the third-highest wicket-taker of the edition, picking up 20 scalps from 13 outings at a stunning economy rate of 6.48.

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Ashwani Kumar in MI's playing XI

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first in the encounter. Speaking at the toss, he disclosed that Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma were back in the playing XI.

Ad

Hardik said:

"We will bowl first. This looks like a good track. Dew might come later. The wicket stays good often. If dew comes, it becomes better, otherwise it stays good for both teams. It is about time we get some rhythm. Mumbai has always supported us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we defend it. You know that the crowd is behind you, you know the conditions. Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are back. That gives us added fuel."

Ad

Here are the two lineups:

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

MI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More