Is Jonny Bairstow playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

With Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings facing off in a crucial IPL 2025 game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to determine who takes the top spot, Jonny Bairstow is one of the players fans will keep an eye on. The Englishman has been rumored to partner Rohit Sharma for Mumbai and put more pressure on the opposition.

However, Bairstow has not been included in the playing XI for the Mumbai Indians and Ryan Rickelton will continue to open with Rohit. The keeper-batter had been roped in by the five-time champions as Will Jacks' temporary replacement, with the latter is set to be unavailable for the playoffs due to international duty.

Bairstow had notably gone unsold during the auction last year despite some promising performances in IPL over the years.

The clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium looms as a critical one for both sides as the winner will be confirmed to play in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians are coming off a 59-run victory against the Delhi Capitals, who consigned the Punjab Kings to a six-wicket loss to finish their campaign. Hence, Punjab will be keen to rediscover their form ahead of the playoffs.

Jonny Bairstow was previously part of Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow playing for PBKS in 2024. (Credits: IPL X)

The explosive batter was notably part of the Punjab Kings from IPL 2022 to 2024 before being released. The Yorkshireman had aggregated 551 runs in 22 matches for PBKS at 26.23 with a best score of 108*. His highest score of 108 came when the Punjab Kings successfully chased down a record 262 with eight wickets to spare.

The veteran England cricketer will hope to turn a new leaf with the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya and Co. managed to make the playoffs despite a disappointing start to their campaign. They were notably on a six-match winning streak that was broken by the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

