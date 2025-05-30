Why is Jos Buttler not playing today's IPL 2025 Eliminator match between GT and MI?

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is not playing the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The two sides will face off in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.
Jos Buttler, who was an integral member of the GT side throughout the IPL 2025 league stage, has been picked in England's squad for the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies. Therefore, he flew back home after the completion of the league stage.
GT finished third on the table with nine wins and 18 points from 14 matches, making it to the Eliminator. Mumbai Indians finished fourth with eight wins and 16 points from their 14 matches.
The winner of this game will advance to the second qualifier and will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, June 1. As for the loser, their IPL 2025 campaign will come to an end.
GT XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Jos Buttler's absence from the playoffs comes as a huge blow for GT
Jos Buttler's absence from the IPL 2025 Playoffs comes as a massive blow for GT. The right-hander is the third-highest run-getter for Gujarat this season, behind Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill.
He notched up 538 runs from 13 innings at an average of 59.77 and a strike-rate of 163.03. Buttler also made five half-centuries. GT's batting has been dependent on the top three batters - Sudharsan, Gill, and Buttler - throughout the season.
In a crunch game like the Eliminator, Buttler's absence could leave their middle order exposed under pressure if Gill or Sai lose their wicket early. A lethal MI bowling, with the likes of in-form Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, will be a handful for them.
Gujarat have picked Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as Buttler's replacement for the IPL 2025 playoffs. He has also replaced the Englishman in the playing XI for the crucial Eliminator match against Mumbai.
