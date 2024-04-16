Is Jos Buttler playing today's KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match? 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have received a major boost ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 on Tuesday (April 16). Marquee opener Jos Buttler will return to the first 11 after recovering from some fitness issues.

Before RR's last match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, captain Sanju Samson had said Buttler wasn't "100 %" fit. After the match, though, he was optimistic about the Englishman returning despite a three-day turnover between the games.

His absence and some confusing tactics by RR almost cost them the game against PBKS. After a brilliant bowling performance that kept PBKS down to 147/8, RR sent out tailender Tanush Kotian to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The young Mumbai bowling all-rounder struggled to find gaps in the powerplay and played a painful 24 (31) with a strike rate of 77.42. Consequently, RR couldn't get off to a good start and then lost some quick wickets in the middle. It took a 27 (10) from Shimron Hetmyer to take them home in a nervy last-over finish.

Buttler has been the team's best batter for almost half a decade now. He hasn't been his usual consistent self this season but scored a brilliant match-winning century a couple of games ago against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The right-hander has a pretty decent record at the Eden Gardens: 169 in four matches at an average of 42.25 with a strike rate of 164.08. He also scored a 100 against KKR at the Brabourne Stadium in 2022.

Rajasthan Royals look much better with Jos Buttler back in the playing 11

RR won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bowl first. They didn't include Buttler in the playing 11 will almost certainly open in the second innings.

Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger

