Is Josh Hazlewood playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood is unavailable for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The right-arm pacer is suffering from a shoulder niggle and is back in Australia for his rehabilitation procedure.

Hazlewood missed RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3 due to his shoulder niggle. Subsequently, IPL 2025 was suspended for a few days, during which the fast bowler headed back to Australia.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the 34-year-old is expected to return to India and turn out for RCB in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The report added that Hazlewood has been training in Brisbane as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final preparations. Having done well in the training sessions, he is likely to head back to India soon and join the Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025.

The Australian pacer has had his fair share of injury problems in recent months. The right-arm pacer missed the second Test against India in Adelaide due to a side problem. He featured in the third Test in Brisbane during which he suffered a calf strain and missed the last two Tests. Subsequently, he was also ruled out of the Test tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Josh Hazlewood has had an excellent IPL 2025 campaign

Before suffering from a shoulder niggle, Hazlewood had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. In 10 matches, he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44. He was named Player of the Match for his figures of 4-33 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. The pacer also claimed 3-14 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a home game on April 18.

If Hazlewood returns to join the RCB franchise for the IPL 2025 playoffs, it would undoubtedly be a big boost for the team. In his absence, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm pacer Yash Dayal would be expected to shoulder greater responsibility of the pacer bowling attack.

Hazlewood is also likely to be part of Australia's WTC final playing XI against South Africa. The mega clash will be held at Lord's in London from June 11 to June 15. While Scott Boland is also part of the Aussie team for the WTC final, Hazlewood is expected to get the nod over him.

