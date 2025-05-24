Is Karun Nair playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair was included in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. His inclusion was confirmed by captain Faf du Plessis at the toss.

Ad

The 33-year-old came in place of Abishek Porel, who was neither part of the playing XI nor the impact players list on Saturday. Nair's last match for DC came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 5, in which he fell without troubling the scores.

The right-hander has made 154 runs in seven matches this season. 89 of those runs came against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when he walked out to bat at number three. The batter was bought for ₹50 lakh at the mega auction in November 2024.

Ad

Trending

Nair's recall for DC comes on the same day he was picked in India's 18-man squad to tour England for a five-match Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.

Axar Patel misses second consecutive match as DC opt to bowl in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals' regular captain Axar Patel missed a second consecutive match on Saturday as Faf du Plessis walked out to the toss. The South African called it right and opted to field first in Jaipur.

Ad

He admitted that it had been a frustrating season for DC after winning their first four matches of IPL 2025.

"It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four," du Plessis said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

The loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 21, had eliminated DC from the playoffs race of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More