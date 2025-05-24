Is Karun Nair playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair was included in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. His inclusion was confirmed by captain Faf du Plessis at the toss.
The 33-year-old came in place of Abishek Porel, who was neither part of the playing XI nor the impact players list on Saturday. Nair's last match for DC came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 5, in which he fell without troubling the scores.
The right-hander has made 154 runs in seven matches this season. 89 of those runs came against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when he walked out to bat at number three. The batter was bought for ₹50 lakh at the mega auction in November 2024.
Nair's recall for DC comes on the same day he was picked in India's 18-man squad to tour England for a five-match Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.
Axar Patel misses second consecutive match as DC opt to bowl in Jaipur
Delhi Capitals' regular captain Axar Patel missed a second consecutive match on Saturday as Faf du Plessis walked out to the toss. The South African called it right and opted to field first in Jaipur.
He admitted that it had been a frustrating season for DC after winning their first four matches of IPL 2025.
"It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four," du Plessis said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).
The loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 21, had eliminated DC from the playoffs race of IPL 2025.
