"Is he in your list of captains?" - Aakash Chopra doesn't see Suryakumar Yadav captaining India in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Suryakumar Yadav as India's long-term T20I captain and doesn't expect him to lead the Men in Blue in next year's T20 World Cup.

India, with Suryakumar at the helm, completed a 4-1 series win against Australia with a six-run victory in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. With Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya continuing to be unavailable for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, the unconventional batter will lead the visitors in the shortest format.

Reviewing the Australia series on JioCinema, Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar's captaincy, to which he responded:

"I am just looking ahead. Suryakumar Yadav is currently the Indian team's captain in T20Is, but is he in your list of captains? He is probably the third captaincy choice even for the Mumbai Indians currently. Things have changed. He was the second choice until last year."

The former India opener sees Suryakumar as a stop-gap arrangement. He elaborated:

"He might have become the third choice of his franchise. He will be the Indian captain in South Africa for sure, will captain whenever Rohit doesn't play and might be the captain against Afghanistan, but World Cup 2024, I don't see Surya as a captain."

Suryakumar is unlikely to lead India in next year's T20 World Cup. Rohit will probably be the skipper if he wants to continue playing the format. If the veteran opener makes himself unavailable, Hardik is favored to be the captain if he is fit and available.

"It can't be his choice only" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav not using a sixth bowler

Suryakumar Yadav used only frontline bowlers in the T20I series against Australia. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, Aakash Chopra opined that the reluctance to use a sixth bowler might be a collective decision by the entire think-tank. He said:

"You are not using a sixth bowler, it can't be his choice only. VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule would also have had their inputs there, that they don't want a sixth bowler to bowl. Even Rahul Dravid might be coordinating over the phone."

The renowned commentator praised Suryakumar for using his spinners effectively. He explained:

"He used the resources well despite not using a sixth bowler. Spin had an extremely important role. The make or break in the series was the eight, eight overs of spin over five games. The 40 overs of spin won you the series. It's a difficult job to figure out when to bowl 40 overs of spin."

Chopra pointed out that while Suryakumar might not be a youngster, he is a young skipper. While observing that the 33-year-old erred in giving the 19th over to Axar Patel in the third T20I, he added that everyone makes mistakes that can be used as learning experiences.

