Is Marcus Stoinis playing today's PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

By Shankar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 19:33 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Marcus Stoinis in action for PBKS - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was omitted from the playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. The 35-year-old was also not part of the Impact Subs list as PBKS opted to go with five Indian players in Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar and Praveen Dubey.

The reason behind his exclusion from the team was not known at the time of writing. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss and opted to bat first, said that he could not remember changes to the playing XI from the previous match.

"We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through. Don't remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance," Iyer said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).
Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis make debuts for PBKS; Anrich Nortje debuts for KKR

When the line-ups were announced after the toss, PBKS had made two changes to the team that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 12. The Australian duo of Xavier Bartlett and Josh Inglis were handed their IPL 2025 debut, and they came in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson and Marcus Stoinis.

KKR also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in South African pacer Andrich Nortje for Moeen Ali. Captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the pacer had been working hard and he was looking forward to watching him on Tuesday night.

"We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have a batting that can chase the target. Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight," Rahane said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

PBKS are coming into the match after a crushing defeat at the hands of SRH in Hyderabad, while KKR clinched a morale-boosting eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday, April 11.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

