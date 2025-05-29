Is Mayank Agarwal playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mayank Agarwal is part of the impact sub-list in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The high-stakes contest is being held in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29, with both sides looking to end their well-documented trophy droughts.

Mayank Agarwal came in as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal midway through the campaign after being initially unsold in the mega auction. The right-handed batter, who had a stint with the franchise from 2011 to 2013, made his second debut during the league stage encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He was dismissed for just 11 runs in the 42-run loss at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, but played a starring role in the team's record run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue. The Karnataka batter scored an unbeaten 41 off 23 deliveries, and was involved in a match-winning partnership with Jitesh Sharma that ensured RCB's top-two finish in the points table.

Agarwal does not find a place in RCB's initial XI after captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first at the toss. Apart from some drastic unforeseen circumstance, he is likely to come in as the impact sub during the run chase.

The other members on RCB's impact sub-list include two bowlers in Rasikh Dar and Swapnil Singh, an overseas player in Tim Seifert, and a lower-middle-order batter in the form of Manoj Bhandage.

Until now, Agarwal was included in the playing XI right from the off, and that was because Rajat Patidar was coming in as an impact sub. Now that the skipper is fit enough to feature in the entire game, the Karnataka batter moves to the impact sub-list.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Subs: Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Mayank Agarwal led PBKS in IPL 2022 before being released

The right-handed batter faces his former franchise in the Qualifier 1 clash. He was part of the PBKS setup for four years from 2018 to 2022, and was also one of the two retentions they made after the IPL 2021 season.

He was named PBKS captain for the 2022 campaign, where he led the side to sixth place, missing out on the playoffs by a couple of points. He was subsequently released during the off-season, and was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

