Is Mohammad Shami playing today's SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match? 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami is not a part of the batting playing XI after Mumbai Indians (MI) elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23. However, the right-arm pacer is among the impact sub list, and is a firm favorite to come out to bowl in the second innings unless the Orange Army are forced to deploy a substitute in the first half of the contest itself.

SRH have gone pace heavy with Jaydev Unadkat included in the initial playing XI itself. The left-arm pacer makes his second appearance for the season after having played against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad, where he bowled two overs, conceding 16 runs without a wicket.

In SRH's previous match, which was also against MI, Shami did not complete his full quota. He was subbed off for Rahul Chahar after bowling three overs on the trot during the powerplay.

SRH's current playing XI includes only one frontline spinner in Zeeshan Ansari, with Abhishek Sharma capable of rolling his arm over if needed. The hosts might not have the chance to bring back Rahul Chahar into the mix to face his former team, since Shami is primed to come in.

SRH captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Shami has moved to the impact sub list while Jaydev Unadkat is part of the initial playing XI.

"One change, Jaydev Unadkat comes in, and Shami moves to the impact player list. Definitely calls for optimism; it is a pitch on which we play well. We get excited about it, and we have played good cricket this year," Cummins said at the toss.

SRH will be hoping for some sort of impact from Jaydev Unadkat, who has not picked a wicket in his last five IPL appearances.

Mohammed Shami has only taken five wickets in seven matches in IPL 2025

Coming on the back of a triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign for Team India, Shami is yet to set the IPL stage on fire for his new franchise. The right-arm pacer endured a poor start to the 2025 campaign after conceding runs at an economy of over 10 in each of his first three appearances.

Although he bounced back with a solid spell of 2-28 against GT, he conceded 75 runs during the run-fest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The latter marks the most expensive spell bowled by an Indian in the competition.

