Is Mohammed Shami playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami has not been included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The 34-year-old has not played for SRH since the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 2. He is, however, part of the Impact Players list.

He broke the record for the highest runs conceded by an Indian pacer in IPL history, when he gave away 75 runs in four overs against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that Shami had not been able to create any impact in IPL 2025.

"In bowling, let's be very honest, Shami has been very, very lukewarm. He has not been able to make an impact at all," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

SRH aim to dent RCB's top-two chances with a win in Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs race after a no-result against Delhi Capitals on May 5, knocked out the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the Playoffs race with a six-wicket win on Monday, May 19. On Friday, they have the chance to dent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s chances of securing the top-two spot on the points table.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, but was moved to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru. It means that RCB will play their last two matches at the Ekana Stadium, with their final league-phase match scheduled to take place against LSG on Tuesday, May 27.

At the time of writing, RCB had won the toss and elected to field first. The Pat Cummins-led side will end their tournament with a home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 25, which will be a repeat of the 2024 IPL final.

