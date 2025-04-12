Mohammad Shami registers unwanted record in IPL during SRH vs PBKS 2025 match

Mohammad Shami registered an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The speedster registered the worst-ever figures by an Indian bowler, and only behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer, who conceded 76 runs against SRH earlier this season, in the overall list.

Shami gave away 75 runs in his four overs at a poor economy rate of 18.75 and went wicketless. The 34-year-old eclipsed Mohit Sharma, who leaked 73 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) last year.

Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history

Jofra Archer – 76 runs in four overs (RR vs SRH in 2025) Mohammad Shami – 75 runs in four overs (SRH vs PBKS in 2025) Mohit Sharma – 73 runs in four overs (GT vs DC in 2024) Basil Thampi – 70 runs in four overs (SRH vs RCB in 2018) Yash Dayal – 69 runs in four overs (GT vs KKR in 2023)

Marcus Stoinis hits four consecutive sixes off Mohammad Shami to propel PBKS to 245/6 vs SRH in IPL 2025 encounter

Marcus Stoinis provided a perfect finish to Punjab Kings as he smashed four sixes off the last four deliveries against Mohammad Shami in the 20th over. The right-handed batter smashed 34 runs off 11 balls to lift his side to 245/6 in 20 overs. Like Shami, skipper Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari also returned wicketless in their four overs.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing a quickfire 82 runs off 36 balls - a strike rate of 227.78 - including six maximums and as many boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 42 (23), 36 (13), and 27 (22), respectively.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for PBKS, finishing with figures of 4/42, while Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets. Notably, 245 was Punjab's second-highest total in their IPL history (via Cricbuzz).

Highest total for PBKS in IPL

262/2 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

245/6 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025*

243/5 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2025

232/2 vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011

231/4 vs CSK, Cuttack, 2014

SRH are searching for their second win after registering four losses on the trot. Meanwhile, PBKS have three victories in four games.

