Is Mukesh Kumar playing today's KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match?

The all-important clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) is underway at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

Both teams are searching for two crucial points to help their cause for a playoff spot, with KKR currently second and DC sixth on the points table.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first on a placid wicket in Kolkata thus far this season. However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant stated that last match's star Rasikh Dar Salam was in the playing XI instead of Mukesh Kumar. It had fans wondering if the latter is missing out on the ongoing contest.

"We'll bat first. The way our team is poised, would look to put a score on the board. Wicket looks slightly on the slower side. Shaw comes back, Kushagra misses out. Rasikh Dar starts in place of Mukesh I guess. Talk is to take one match at the time," said Pant at the toss.

Yet, Mukesh Kumar was the first name listed on the DC Impact Subs list, meaning the pacer will likely replace one of the batters during the second innings when they bowl.

The 30-year-old has been performing the death-bowling duties predominantly for the Capitals this season, picking up 13 wickets in seven outings at an economy of over 11.

DC rocked early by KKR pacers at Eden Gardens

Despite being on a dominant run with the bat over the last few games, DC endured a torrid start to the KKR encounter.

Pacer Vaibhav Arora broke through in his first over to remove the dangerous Prithvi Shaw for a seven-ball 13. After an expensive opening over, Mitchell Starc backed up Vaibhav's wicket with one of his own, removing the dangerous Jake-Fraser McGurk for 12 off seven deliveries.

Vaibhav then continued his impressive opening spell by dismissing West Indian batter Shai Hope for just six runs to leave DC at 37/3 in the 4th over.

Skipper Rishabh Pant has begun DC's road to recovery with an unbeaten 31-run partnership off 15 balls with Abishek Porel. As things stand, the visitors are 67/3 at the end of the powerplay.

