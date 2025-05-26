Is Prabhsimran Singh playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh is not a part of the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. However, he has been named in the impact substitutes list.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first in the game. It is an important clash for both teams as they aim for a finish in the top two of the IPL table. PBKS are currently placed second with eight wins and 17 points from 13 games, while MI are fourth with eight wins and 16 points from 13 games. The winner of this game is guaranteed a top-two finish.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimaran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey.

Prabhsimran Singh has had an outstanding IPL 2025 season

Given PBKS are chasing, Prabhsimran Singh will be subbed on in the second innings as he has been in terrific form. The right-hander is their second-highest run-getter so far this season with 486 runs from 13 matches at an average of 37.38 and a strike-rate of 170.52 with four half-centuries and a top-score of 91.

Prabhsimran got off to a decent start in their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC). He made 28 runs off 18 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 155.56. However, he failed to convert the start into a big score.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been among the best-performing youngsters this season.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More