Is Prabhsimran Singh playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

The crucial IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is underway at Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With the winner set to play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the grand finale on June 3, all eyes were on the playing XIs for both teams.

The instant observation from the first look at the 11s was the absence of PBKS' opener Prabhsimran Singh. The 24-year-old is the side's leading run-scorer thus far this season, with 517 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 166.23 in 15 matches.

His name was, however, the first on the Impact Sub list, much to the relief of PBKS fans, meaning he should come in to bat during the second innings. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions.

Here is what he said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

"We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we are going to bowl first. It's a fresh day, we've recovered pretty well, rejuvenated and our mindset is to go out there and win. Boys are in high spirits, everyone's thinking positive. The environment in the dressing room is top-notch at the moment, so I can't complain much. Yuzi comes in."

Chahal replaced Harpreet Brar, much to the delight of Punjab fans, given his exploits in the IPL as the all-time leading wicket-taker with 219 scalps. He had missed PBKS' last four matches, with his last outing coming against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 18.

How did Prabhsimran Singh fare when PBKS last played MI?

MI and PBKS last played in their respective IPL 2025 league stage finales at Jaipur on May 26. The contest saw MI post a formidable 184/7 in 20 overs after PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Prabhsimran came in as the Impact sub in the contest during PBKS' run-chase but failed to leave an impression. The right-hander was dismissed for just 13 from 16 deliveries with a boundary and a maximum.

However, his early dismissal did not derail PBKS' progress as Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya smashed brilliant half-centuries to propel the side to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the penultimate over.

The win helped PBKS seal the top spot on the points table with 19 points in 14 matches.

