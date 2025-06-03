Is Prabhsimran Singh playing today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh is not part of the playing XI for the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. He was, however, included in the Impact Players list alongwith Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge and Praveen Dubey.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best batters for PBKS this season. He has amassed 523 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 163.44. He, alongwith Priyansh Arya, have been prolific for the Shreyas Iyer-led side at the top of the order.

The batter has been used as the impact sub by PBKS on several occasions this season and he could play that role on Tuesday as well.

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bowl in IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The 30-year-old said that the team talk ahead of the summit clash revolved around staying calm, but admitted that playing in a final gave a different feeling.

"Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy," Iyer said at the toss on Tuesday (via Cricbuzz).

In each of the three matches between these two sides in IPL 2025, the team batting second has won the tie. This will be the first time that RCB will be batting first in an IPL final, having chased in the other three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

