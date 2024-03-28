Is Prithvi Shaw playing today's RR vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Aggressive opener Prithvi Shaw has not been included in the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI for their IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Shaw has not been included in the 'Impact Subs' list as well, which means he will not feature in the contest.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the Capitals' playing XI in their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh, nor was he included in the 'Impact Subs' list.

Delhi opened the batting with the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23. While Warner was dismissed for 29 off 21, Marsh contributed 20 off 12.

DC went on to lose the game by four wickets. They put up 174-9, which PBKS chased down in 19.2 overs.

Having picked up a knee injury during his county stint with Northamptonshire in August last year, Shaw made a comeback to competitive cricket in February this year, representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024.

He played a few impressive knocks in the premier domestic competition, scoring 159 in a group game against Chhattisgarh, 87 in the quarterfinal against Baroda and 46 in the final against Vidarbha.

Shaw had a disappointing IPL season for Delhi Capitals in 2023. In eight games, he totaled 106 runs at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.71, with one half-century.

Sourav Ganguly explains why Prithvi Shaw was not picked for DC's IPL 2024 opening game

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals game in Jaipur, DC' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly explained why Shaw was not picked for the opening game against Punjab. He said that Ricky Bhui was a better option in the middle order.

"Prithvi Shaw is an opener. We decided to open with Marsh and Warner and Ricky Bhui is a middle-order batter. So they bat at different positions.

"So it's actually not Bhui for sure. It's a different opening combination, they opened for Australia and they have done well together. So we decided to do that," Ganguly stated.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first in their IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.