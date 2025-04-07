Is Rohit Sharma playing today’s MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

There was major good news for Mumbai Indians (MI) fans during the toss ahead of their all-important IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 7. Former skipper and opening batter Rohit Sharma was deemed fit and included in the playing side after missing the side's previous encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a knee injury.

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed Rohit's availability and inclusion at the toss, saying (Via Cricbuzz):

"Mumbai has always been supporting us. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit)."

MI have gotten off to a slow start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing three out of their first four games. Their lone win came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home - the last time Rohit was seen on the field.

Meanwhile, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also returns to the playing XI after missing the first four games of IPL 2025. The champion bowler last played a competitive match in the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January before a back injury relegated him to the sideline.

MI won a seemingly crucial toss and had no hesitation in bowling first. Their opponent, RCB has started well, winning two of their first three matches.

A look at Rohit Sharma's IPL 2025 performance

Rohit Sharma was cleaned up by his Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj in the MI-GT clash [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma got off to a dismal start in IPL 2025 with the bat before missing MI's previous game with a knee injury. The 37-year-old began the season with a duck in his first outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit followed that up with another low score of 8 in MI's loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The veteran opener finally looked to be finding his touch in the side's third match against KKR.

With MI chasing a modest 117, Rohit reached double figures for the first time but unfortunately fell for a 12-ball 13. His batting struggles meant he had scored only 21 runs at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 105 in three innings.

MI will be desperate for Rohit to make it big in tonight's clash against RCB as they look to win their second game of the season.

