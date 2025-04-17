Is Rohit Sharma playing today's MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran batter Rohit Sharma is not in the playing XI in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first. However, the opener is part of the impact subs list, and a heavy favorite to come into bat during the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Rohit Sharma has been featuring as an impact sub for the majority of MI's matches in the campaign so far. There are no known injury concerns that have forced the management to take such a step, with fans and pundits lambasting the move consistently.

Experts have found it baffling that a player like Rohit Sharma, who boasts immense leadership experience, has been wasted away in the dugout in MI's bowling innings. The veteran has made himself useful even from beyond the boundary ropes this season with his suggestions that get relayed onto the field.

Hardik Pandya confirmed that MI are keeping the winning combination intact from their recent triumph over the Delhi Capitals (DC) away from home.

"We will have a bowl first. I think it is lot to do with dew. Last night when we practiced, there was lot of dew and when it comes it becomes easier the second time around. We are going with the same team," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss after opting to bowl first.

MI have a dominant record against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time winners have won six out of the eight matches against the Orange Army at the iconic venue.

Rohit Sharma has only scored 56 runs in five matches in IPL 2025

The veteran opening batter is battling a tough patch of form, having yet to cross the 20-run mark in an innings this season so far. He began his campaign with a duck against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk, and since then, it has been one poor outing after another.

Rohit Sharma even missed a match during the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium. He was struck on his knee in the nets, and returned to the playing XI for the next match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede.

