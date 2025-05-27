Is Shardul Thakur playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur was not included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The 33-year-old was also not part of the Impact Players list for the match.

Ad

Thakur was brought in as a replacement player for Mohsin Khan at the start of the season. He has one of LSG's better performers with the ball, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches. However, those scalps have come at an economy rate of 11.03.

The Mumbai all-rounder was included in the India A squad to play England Lions in two unofficial Tests, the first of which starts in Canterbury on Friday, May 30. He has also been included in India's 18-man squad to play England in a five-Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.

Ad

Trending

LSG aim to end disappointing IPL 2025 on a high with win over RCB at Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants enter the match in seventh place on the points table with 12 points in 13 matches. The side have failed to make it to the playoffs for a second year in a row and can finish at sixth place with a win on Tuesday.

Ad

Rishabh Pant, who was brought for Rs 27 crore in the mega auctions in November 2024, has had a difficult season with the bat. The southpaw has scored a mere 151 runs in 13 matches and has shown little fluency with the bat.

The franchise will miss the services of Aiden Markram for the match after he left to join the South Africa squad to start preparing for the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting at Lord's on June 11. Before the IPL 2025 resumed, LSG also lost Mayank Yadav due to a back injury, and he was replaced by Will O'Rourke.

Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma won the toss for RCB and chose to bowl first in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More