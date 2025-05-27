Is Shardul Thakur playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur was not included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The 33-year-old was also not part of the Impact Players list for the match.
Thakur was brought in as a replacement player for Mohsin Khan at the start of the season. He has one of LSG's better performers with the ball, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches. However, those scalps have come at an economy rate of 11.03.
The Mumbai all-rounder was included in the India A squad to play England Lions in two unofficial Tests, the first of which starts in Canterbury on Friday, May 30. He has also been included in India's 18-man squad to play England in a five-Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.
LSG aim to end disappointing IPL 2025 on a high with win over RCB at Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants enter the match in seventh place on the points table with 12 points in 13 matches. The side have failed to make it to the playoffs for a second year in a row and can finish at sixth place with a win on Tuesday.
Rishabh Pant, who was brought for Rs 27 crore in the mega auctions in November 2024, has had a difficult season with the bat. The southpaw has scored a mere 151 runs in 13 matches and has shown little fluency with the bat.
The franchise will miss the services of Aiden Markram for the match after he left to join the South Africa squad to start preparing for the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting at Lord's on June 11. Before the IPL 2025 resumed, LSG also lost Mayank Yadav due to a back injury, and he was replaced by Will O'Rourke.
Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma won the toss for RCB and chose to bowl first in the game.
