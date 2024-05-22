Is Shimron Hetmyer playing today’s RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator?

Shimron Hetmyer has returned to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lineup for their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The West Indies player missed out on the last four matches due to a niggle. He has replaced Shubham Dubey and will play as an impact substitute in the do-or-die game.

Hetmyer's numbers in IPL 2024 season don't look promising so far. The left-hander has managed 83 runs in seven innings but stayed unbeaten four times.

In his last outing against RCB, Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 11 off six deliveries. He took his team past the finish line as the Royals beat the Bengaluru-based franchise by six wickets on April 6. He will be critical to RR's success in the playoff match.

In Hetmyer's absence, Dubey failed to live up to expectations, returning with scores of 8*, 25, and a duck in his three outings.

At the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said:

“That has been the challenging part - fitness and injuries. Hetty comes back.”

RR are already without England captain Jos Buttler as the English players are unavailable for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR opt to bowl against RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday. Samson said:

"Would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and the wicket. There was dew last night."

Samson also backed the side to return to winning ways after losing four games in a row:

"When you have bad days, need to have the character and confidence."

On the other hand, RCB fielded an unchanged side following their six wins on the trot. They recently registered a famous 27-run win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru to progress to the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side are eyeing their first IPL trophy in the history of the tournament.

