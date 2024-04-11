Is Suryakumar Yadav playing today's MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

One of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of IPL 2024 is underway with the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

Both teams have endured a dismal start to their campaign, with MI at 1-3 after four games, while RCB are even worse at 1-4 after five outings. Already in desperate mode for a win, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won a crucial toss and elected to field first, considering the dew factor.

As the playing 11 of both sides were listed, star batter Suryakumar Yadav was nowhere to be found and part of the Impact substitute. However, he is almost certain to come in during MI's run-chase replacing one of the frontline bowlers, much to the relief of the fans.

At the toss, Hardik Pandya was looking relaxed and confirmed the lone change of Shreyas Gopal coming in for Piyush Chawla from their previous outing against Delhi Capitals.

"Mood before and after the win has been the same. We play every game with a fresh start. Want to put early pressure with the new ball. It has been a chasing ground and looking at the tradition. Shreyas comes in for Piyush Chawla," said Pandya.

It is worth remembering Surya has just returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of action since India's tour of South Africa in December last year.

The 33-year-old missed MI's opening three games in which the side suffered defeats and scored a two-ball duck upon his return last match against DC.

"Always difficult when your team is playing and you are sitting in the room watching" - Suryakumar Yadav

Upon his return to the MI setup a few days back, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about watching the first innings of the side's opening three games during his recovery period.

Ranked the No.1 T20I batter in the world, Surya was MI's star last season, scoring 605 runs at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.14.

In a video released by the IPL Social Media handle, Surya said:

"Always difficult when your team is playing and you are sitting in the room watching. I can't say that I didn't watch, I would watch half the games because I was sleeping on time when I was in Bangalore at about 10.30-10.45. So I used to watch only half the innings but would watch the entire game in the highlights the next day."

Despite the swashbuckling batter missing out with the willow in his first match of IPL 2024 against DC, MI scored a mammoth 234 in their 20 overs and won by 29 runs.