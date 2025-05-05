Is T Natarajan playing in today's SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) seamer T Natarajan will finally make his debut for the franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The pacer was seen training with DC earlier this week, and conversations soon began on his inclusion in the playing XI.

His name in the XI was then confirmed at the toss in Hyderabad. Natarajan, who excelled in IPL 2024 with 19 wickets at an economy rate of 9.06, was released by SRH at the end of the season. DC, meanwhile, picked him up in the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024 for a whopping INR 10.75 crore.

Strangely enough, Natarajan could not be accommodated in the DC playing XI so far this season as they already have Mitchell Starc, a fellow left-arm pacer, in the ranks. Moreover, DC have chosen Bengal and India seamer Mukesh Kumar to partner with Starc on most occasions, overlooking Natarajan.

The likes of Mohit Sharma and Dushmantha Chameera, too have got enough opportunities this season while Natarajan was made to warm the bench. DC mentor Kevin Pietersen even admitted that in the past, there was no place for Natarajan in the side, but that seems to have changed now.

"You deserve applause if you are unable to create a place for a player you bought for INR 10 crore" - Aakash Chopra

Earlier, when Natarajan was repeatedly being asked to sit on the sidelines, he found a champion in former India opener Aakash Chopra. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra was vocal in his support for Natarajan.

The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders batter observed that DC must ask Mukesh Kumar to rest and give Natarajan an opportunity soon. The franchise will be looking to bounce back after their 14-run loss to KKR in Delhi on April 29.

"You lost the last match in Delhi very badly, and there were [lots of] questions in that. What did you do with [Mitchell] Starc's over? I didn't understand that. The second thing I didn't understand is why they are not playing T Natarajan. Kevin Pietersen said they are unable to make a place for him and asked where he can be accommodated," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Why are you not able to make a spot for him? Drop Mukesh Kumar and play T Natarajan. You might play him this evening. You bought him for INR 10 crores, if my memory is serving me right. You deserve applause if you are unable to create a place for a player you bought for INR 10 crore. I feel you should play him this evening," he added.

DC are currently ranked fifth in the IPL 2025 standings, and are yet to secure their berth for the playoffs. They have 12 points to their name so far, with four games yet to be played.

