"Is time MI ne Arshdeep ko toda"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's thumping victory vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With their fifth win in nine games, MI moved up to sixth position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, the Punjab Kings scored a mammoth total of 214/3 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone (82*) was the top performer for them in the batting department, while Jitesh Sharma (49*) supported him perfectly with a blazing knock.

Piyush Chawla (2/29) was the pick of bowlers for Mumbai. Ace pacer Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing, having conceded 56 runs across his four-over spell.

In response, Rohit Sharma departed for a three-ball duck in the first over. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green (23) did damage control and provided the impetus in the powerplay with their 54-run partnership.

Suryakumar Yadav (66 off 31 balls) came in after the powerplay and smashed PBKS bowlers all over the park. Ishan Kishan (75 off 41 balls) also played aggressively at the other end and smashed a brilliant half-century.

The duo's match-winning 116-run partnership put MI in firm control of the proceedings. Tilak Varma (26*) and Tim David (19*) finished the chase in 18.5 overs as the Mumbai Indians won the match comfortably by six wickets. Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory after the match, saying:

"We spoke before the season how we wanted to play our cricket. We wanted to go out there and play fearlessly and not think about the result. This time we said from the start that we want to go out there and express ourselves. We might lose a game but this is how we want to do. He (Ishan) is a little man but he has a lot of power."

He added:

"It's all about what he does off the field and it comes out on the field. Good to see him get those runs for us. It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle overs, we need to finish the overs. It's been three or four overs when we have conceded over 200. It's important to handle the pressure and execute what you feel is best when the opposition is playing with eight batters."

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Mumbai Indians will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 6.

