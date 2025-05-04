Is Wanindu Hasaranga playing today's KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match? 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

Hasaranga was not a part of the playing XI during RR's heavy loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on May 1 due to a niggle. On that occasion, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag had mentioned that the Sri Lankan international has been replaced by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

Hasaranga had also missed the away contest against the Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier in the season due to personal reasons.

Hasaranga was touted to play a huge role in an afternoon encounter at the Eden Gardens, and his recovery comes across as a huge boost for RR, who are looking to end their season on a high.

Ad

Trending

Riyan Parag named Hasaranga as one of the three players who come into the side for the clash against KKR.

"We've had some good and bad phases but we need to put up a game collectively. Three changes - Nitish bhaiya has a slight niggle, so Kunal Rathore comes in. Kartikeya goes out and Hasaranga comes in. Farooqi goes out and Yudhvir Singh comes in," Parag said at the toss after being put into bowl first.

Ad

With Riyan Parag acting as the third spinner, RR have enough options in the spin department alongside Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. KKR have also gone spin-heavy, choosing to include Moeen Ali into the mix to complement the duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 10 wickets in eight IPL 2025 matches

Hasaranga is RR's joint-leading wicket-taker for RR alongside Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana, but has taken fewer appearances to hit the double-digit tally.

The spinner's 10 wickets in IPL 2025 have come at an average of 27.60, and an economy of 9.20. His exploits include a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati during the early stages of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More