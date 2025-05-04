Is Wanindu Hasaranga playing today's KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match? 

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 04, 2025 15:39 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Wanindu Hasaranga has recovered from his niggle to rejoin the team. (Image Credit: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

Hasaranga was not a part of the playing XI during RR's heavy loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on May 1 due to a niggle. On that occasion, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag had mentioned that the Sri Lankan international has been replaced by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

Hasaranga had also missed the away contest against the Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier in the season due to personal reasons.

Hasaranga was touted to play a huge role in an afternoon encounter at the Eden Gardens, and his recovery comes across as a huge boost for RR, who are looking to end their season on a high.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Riyan Parag named Hasaranga as one of the three players who come into the side for the clash against KKR.

"We've had some good and bad phases but we need to put up a game collectively. Three changes - Nitish bhaiya has a slight niggle, so Kunal Rathore comes in. Kartikeya goes out and Hasaranga comes in. Farooqi goes out and Yudhvir Singh comes in," Parag said at the toss after being put into bowl first.
Ad

With Riyan Parag acting as the third spinner, RR have enough options in the spin department alongside Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. KKR have also gone spin-heavy, choosing to include Moeen Ali into the mix to complement the duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 10 wickets in eight IPL 2025 matches

Hasaranga is RR's joint-leading wicket-taker for RR alongside Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana, but has taken fewer appearances to hit the double-digit tally.

The spinner's 10 wickets in IPL 2025 have come at an average of 27.60, and an economy of 9.20. His exploits include a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati during the early stages of the season.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications