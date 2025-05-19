Ishan Kishan is cleaned up by Digvesh Rathi for 35 as he completely misses a reverse sweep in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi claimed the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan for 35 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The southpaw fell after completely missing a reverse-sweep, and the ball hit the stumps to give Rathi his second wicket of the match.
The dismissal extended Kishan's mediocre run in the tournament, ever since he notched up a hundred in SRH's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals in March.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
The southpaw's wicket came at a much-needed time for LSG, who needed a win on Monday to keep their Playoff hopes alive. They entered the match in seventh place on the points table.
Abhishek Sharma sets the tone to put SRH on track to chase 206 runs for victory
Needing 206 runs to win, Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to a 20-ball 59 with four fours and six sixes. However, Digvesh Rathi removed the dangerous southpaw and was involved in a verbal altercation with the batter before the umpires had to separate the pair.
Earlier, LSG opening pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh put on 115 runs for the first wicket to lay the platform for their side to reach 205/7 in 20 overs, Nicholas Pooran, whose form had tapered off, got himself among the runs on Monday, with a 26-ball 45.
LSG looked set to cross the 200-run mark comfortably, but Harshal Patel's spell of 2/28 in four overs and a frenetic last over from Nitish Kumar Reddy, that saw three batters going back to the hut in three successive deliveries meant that the Rishabh Pant-led side barely scraped past the 200-run mark in a must-win clash.
At the time of writing, SRH were 179/3 in 16 overs with Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis at the crease. The Pat Cummins-led side are out of the IPL 2025 Playoffs race and are playing for pride.
