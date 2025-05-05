Ishan Kishan lunges to take a stunning skier to dismiss Abishek Porel for 8 in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan took a stunning catch to send back Abishek Porel for just 8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The glovesman's brilliant take prolonged the Axar Patel-led side's top-order woes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5.

DC were plunged straightaway into crisis mode after Pat Cummins struck off the very first ball to dismiss Karun Nair. The skipper struck off his next over as well to claim Faf du Plessis' wicket, and reduce DC to 6-2 as Ishan Kishan took two catches.

The wicket-keeper was presented with a much more difficult chance when Abishek Porel's attempt to flick the ball away found a thick edge. The ball went miles up in the air, and was projected to land inside the circle itself.

Kishan made an early call to express his intent to claim the catch. With no fielder closing in to clash with the wicket-keeper, he could take his time to watch the ball at all times. He got into a decent position, and with one final lunge, completed the catch to hand Pat Cummins the third wicket of his spell. Have a look at the brilliant catch right here:

DC's collapse continued as Axar Patel and KL Rahul were dismissed on either side of the powerplay. At the time of writing, the visitors are tottering at 29-5 in the eighth over. Ishan Kishan claimed his fourth catch of the contest after a diving effort to seal KL Rahul's departure off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling.

This is the first time in IPL 2025 that Ishan Kishan is featuring as a wicket-keeper

So far in the IPL 2025 campaign, SRH had been using Heinrich Klaasen with the gloves, with Ishan Kishan featuring in the outfield.

The Indian glovesman had to share wicket-keeping gloves with Quinton de Kock in his early days with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He eventually became the first-choice wicket-keeper in the previous cycle after the South African's release ahead of the 2022 season.

In his early days in the IPL, he did not keep wickets as the Gujarat Lions side already had accomplished wicket-keepers like Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik.

