"I'll go running like MS Dhoni bhai" - Ishan Kishan reveals the story behind the viral run out he affected in Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan has disclosed an amusing story behind the run out he affected during India's second ODI against Sri Lanka last month. The young wicketkeeper-batsman said he had pre-planned to recreate the famous last-ball run out which MS Dhoni affected during the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Ishan Kishan said he had already told pacer Deepak Chahar about his anticipation of what would happen. Kishan added that non-striker Chamika Karunaratne's decision to deny his partner, Lakshan Sandakan, a single meant he couldn't get to the stumps like MS Dhoni and had to throw the ball midway. Kishan said on Aakash Chopra's Youtube channel:

"Chamika was standing on the non-striker's end and he was the set batsman so we also knew he wanted the strike from the new batsman who had just walked in. Deepak was standing beside me at short-fine leg. I told him that Bhuvneshwar bhai will hurl a slow ball outside off stump and this guy will get beaten trying to hit a six... Chamika will run and I will go running like Dhoni bhai for the run-out!"

Ishan Kishan added:

"But he (Chamika) denied the run so I couldn't run him out. Otherwise, my plan was set to run completely to the stumps! That's why Deepak Chahar too buried his face in his palms after the dismissal."

Ishan Kishan also revealed his interactions with the legendary Indian captain. He said he mostly takes MS Dhoni's advice on wicket-keeping and how to better his consistency when playing in the IPL or internationally. He added:

"Whenever I talk to him it's generally about wicketkeeping or when we meet during the IPL, I share with him whatever I am feeling at that moment. For example, I'll tell him, 'Bhaiya, I am not able to perform after 1 good game' and he'll say, 'It might be the case that your hunger goes down after one performance and you are not focussing enough'. These are the things I discuss with him, and he gives me very simple solutions like wicketkeeping drills and that helps a lot."

Ishan Kishan names one thing he wants to learn from MS Dhoni

Ishan Kishan further talked about his never-ending bitter-sweet comparisons with MS Dhoni, saying he feels the pressure when people expect him to fill the World Cup-winning captain's shoes. He added that he would love to learn adaptability and the nous to make the most of every opportunity from MS Dhoni. Kishan said:

"Even today, wherever I go people say the same thing: 'MS Dhoni has played from Ranchi, now it's your turn to take his place'. I feel good too that I am being talked up as a guy who can take Dhoni bhai's place but there's also pressure because of what he has done for the country, that's very difficult."

Ishan Kishan concluded:

"There are very few players who can give that much to their countries... We have all seen how he has batted from No.3 to No.6 but never complained and performed whererever he went. That's something I want to do for the team to - just go out and perform wherever I get an opportunity."

Ishan Kishan has scored 140 international runs from five matches at a strike rate of over 135.

