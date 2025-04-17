Ishan Kishan's poor run continues as he is stumped for 2 after being outfoxed by Will Jacks in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan's return to his former lair turned out to be a forgettable one, prolonging his dismal run of form. The left-handed player was stumped after scoring just two runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Ad

Ishan Kishan came out to the middle after an uncharacteristic opening partnership between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The explosive pair took 45 deliveries to put on 59 runs as MI pacers were on point in the powerplay.

Ishan KIshan, who has spent seven years with MI, began his innings with a couple of singles. He then tried to take on Will Jacks in the ninth over to get the scoreboard moving. The left-handed batter danced down the track to get to the pitch of the ball. However, the off-spinner adjusted well to counter the batter charging towards him.

Ad

Trending

Jacks got the ball outside the hitting arc, and got the ball to turn as well. Ishan Kishan went hard with the slog, with one of his hands even coming off the bat handle. But, he connected with only thin air as Ryan Rickleton collected the ball to complete a routine stumping. Have a look at the wicket right here.

Will Jacks had only bowled five overs in the entire season, but was called upon against SRH after Karn Sharma walked off the field due to an injury. The wrist-spinner injured his finger while attempting a catch inside the powerplay.

Ad

The England all-rounder has also gone on to dismiss Travis Head in the third over of his spell, while spin spearhead Mitchell Santner is yet to come into the attack.

Ishan Kishan records a single-digit score for the fifth time in IPL 2025 season

The explosive batter began his IPL season on an ideal note after smashing a hundred in SRH's season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. But, since then, it has been a massive downfall, with only 32 runs in the next six innings.

At the time of writing, SRH are struggling to get going on a sluggish pitch. MI have been prolific by taking the pace off the ball, and have the visitors reeling at 95-3 after 14 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More