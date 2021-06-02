Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill reveal each other's eccentric superstitions 

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill gave fans an insight into their amusing superstitions when they interacted with each other on social media. Kishan also took the opportunity to issue a clarification on one of his superstitions.

The young wicket-keeper batsman is regarded as a highly superstitious soul. Ishan Kishan has a bag of beliefs he carries with himself whenever he steps onto the cricket field.

During an Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill cheekily asked Ishan Kishan to share his scoreboard superstition with fans. Although the southpaw opened up on the same, Kishan also pointed out how his teammates haven't understood his superstition.

“What these guys think is that I don’t look at the scoreboard at all while batting. But that’s not the truth. I don’t like at my personal score while batting. If we are chasing in the match I know how many runs are needed off how many balls. These guys in the dressing room think that I don’t keep a track of the scoreboard at all, and wonder how will I manage a run chase. But it’s not like that,” Kishan explained.

Ishan Kishan’s tendency to not see his own score was highlighted when he made his debut against England earlier this year. After scoring a stupendous fifty on debut, Kishan revealed how Virat Kohli was the one to inform him about the milestone.

The Mumbai Indians star also took a shot at Shubman Gill, claiming the opening batsman can’t be the one to troll others about their superstitions considering he has a unique one of his own.

“There is no point asking him (Shubman Gill), he is very superstitious! You’ll see a red handkerchief in his pocket whenever he goes out to bat,” Kishan revealed.

Ishan Kishan to avoid superstitions in IPL 2021

Although the southpaw opened up on his superstitious, he vowed to stay away from them when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE later this year.

“Yes, I am superstitious. But I will make sure I won’t do all those superstitious things in Dubai because it just plays with my mind. So I will stop doing those superstitions and all,” Kishan concluded.

Ishan Kishan will have a point to prove when IPL 2021 kicks off in September, with the youngster having struggled to make a mark in the first half of the competition. His abject performances led to his exclusion from the side as he managed just 73 runs at a strike rate of 82.95 in five games this season.