  • "Isko mat kar recording abhi" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip as he interacts with PBKS spinner after IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 27, 2025 19:37 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma let out a hilarious quip after the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As Yuzvendra Chahal came to talk to Rohit, the latter asked the cameraman not to record their conversation.

Chahal, who was bagged for ₹18 crore by the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025, has played alongside Rohit for several years in international white-ball cricket. The Haryana-born leggie was also part of the Mumbai Indians' camp from 2011 to 2013, winning the IPL title with them in his last year with the franchise.

In the conversation between Rohit and Chahal, the former said:

"Arey isko mat recording kar abhi (Please don't record this now.)"
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the full video:

Meanwhile, Rohit struggled to make an impact for the five-time champions against PBKS in Jaipur, managing only 24 off 21 balls. Suryakumar Yadav's 39-ball 57 propelled Mumbai to a competitive total of 184/7, but Punjab Kings gunned down the total with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.

Josh Inglis, who struck 73 and stitched a 109-run stand with Priyansh Arya, received the Player of the Match award.

Yuzvendra Chahal likely to be available for PBKS for playoffs

Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image Credits: Getty)
Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chahal, meanwhile, hasn't played the last two matches of IPL 2025 due to a finger injury. However, the veteran cricketer is likely to be available for the playoffs that begin on May 29.

The seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians has assured PBKS of a top-two finish. They will face either the Gujarat Titans or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on May 29, in Mullanpur.

It is also the first time since 2014 that Punjab have made it to the top four. The 2014 edition saw the franchise reach the final, where they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

