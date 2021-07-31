Isuru Udana retires from international cricket at 33

In a staggering development, Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana has announced international retirement. The 33-year-old was recently a part of Sri Lanka's squad for the limited-overs series against India. He featured in the first ODI and the first two T20Is, returning 8 runs and no wickets from the three games.

The actual reason for the drastic step couldn't be confirmed immediately. However, Isuru Udana retired with a brilliant career behind him. In 21 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer accrued over 45 wickets at an average of 52.78 and 33.89 respectively. Famous for tonking the ball a long way, he also contributed over 450 runs in his career.

The numbers, nevertheless, belie the longevity of his career. Isuru Udana had started as an under-19 prodigy who could outfox the best of batsmen with his nippy slower ones. He made his debut straightaway in the 2009 T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka on the back of some highly impressive performances.

However, the path ahead of the marquee tournament wasn't that simple and his career became the classic case of start-stop opportunities coupled with incessant domestic success. He returned to favor in 2018, mostly because of improved batting prowess, and played key roles in Sri Lanka's bilateral series against South Africa and Pakistan.

Isuru Udana also played in the IPL for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Roped in as a solution to the franchise's dual problems - death over bowling and lower order batting - he couldn't contribute much with the bat but picked up a decent eight wickets from 10 games with an economy rate of 9.72.

Wishes pour in for Isuru Udana after the retirement announcement

While most fans around the world were caught surprised by the development, wishes were also quick to pour in for the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

Just heard that Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket. Thank you Isuru for the years of untiring service. You can surely be proud of your achievements. Happy retired life. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 31, 2021

Isuru Udana has announced his retirement from international cricket.



Came back after 2009,did well in SA.Earned an ipl stint. Failed there and never performed upto expected levels for SL as he bowled in SA and Afghan t20 leagues.



Thank you Isuru Udana !

Happy retirement. — Poornama🏏🇱🇰 (@iam_poor9) July 31, 2021

