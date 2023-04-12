"It is almost confirmed that this team is not going to qualify" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' 4th consecutive loss in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals (DC) can virtually bid goodbye to their chances of qualifying for this season's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) playoffs.

David Warner and Co. suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at the start of the tournament, losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. They failed to defend a 173-run target, with Rohit Sharma and Co. securing the win off the very last delivery.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was pessimistic about the Delhi Capitals' chances of making it through to the playoffs. He also questioned David Warner's approach with the bat, saying:

"Delhi - four losses in four matches. It is almost confirmed that this team is not going to qualify. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were playing well at the start. David Warner's story is that he has been playing very well for a long time, but the question is whether David Warner is playing well."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the Delhi Capitals skipper is yet to hit a maximum in IPL 2023 despite having struck three half-centuries, elaborating:

"He is scoring runs, he has scored three fifties in four matches, but he hasn't hit even one six thus far. He is a player who has hit a six in every 20 balls he has played in this tournament's history. He has played nearly 200 balls here but has not hit a six till now. It is very unlike David Warner."

Warner struck six fours in his 47-ball 51 against the Mumbai Indians. The veteran opener has aggregated 209 runs at a below-par strike rate of 114.83 in his four innings thus far.

"Why don't you play Axar up the order?" - Aakash Chopra questions the Delhi Capitals' planning

Axar Patel smashed 54 runs off just 25 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that the Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse after being comfortably placed at 76/1 at one stage. He went on to question Axar Patel's position in their batting order, stating:

"Prithvi Shaw got out at the other end and then everyone got out one after the other. Then came Axar Patel. That is a big question for Delhi - why don't you play Axar up the order?

"The form Axar is in and especially on this ground, whether he has played for India or the Delhi Capitals, he is unstoppable."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the spin-bowling all-rounder looked at home with the willow on a slightly slow surface, saying:

"He played another knock here and when he plays, it doesn't look like this pitch is that slow. You even sent Lalit Yadav above him. What are you doing? You sent Axar at No. 7. This is flawed planning. You can't justify this planning. This guy should bat at No. 4 or No. 5 at least."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that the Delhi Capitals were left short because of the four wickets they lost in the penultimate over bowled by Jason Behrendorff. He pointed out that the bottom-placed team in the points table were bowled out for 172 when it seemed they might reach close to 185.

