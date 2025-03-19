"It is always good to have him by my side" - Sunil Narine hails bowling partner ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Sunil Narine heaped praise on his spin-bowling partner Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The spin twins were retained by the franchise after their contributions in the title-winning season in 2024, and are poised to be a big part of their plans to defend the trophy.

Sunil Narine's experience as a veteran spinner is highly valuable to KKR while Varun Chakaravarthy has grown from strength to strength during the off-season. The Indian mystery spinner made his international comeback in the home series against Bangladesh in October 2024. Following successful outings against South Africa and England, he is now the second-ranked T20I bowler in the ICC rankings.

Sunil Narine felt that KKR were often at their best when he bowled in tandem with Varun Chakaravarthy.

"I think over the years we have proved (to be a deadly combination), we bowl well in tandem. It is always good to have him by my side. I think both of us bowling is very good for the Knight Riders," Sunil Narine said in a pre-season press conference.

Narine also expressed his gratitude towards KKR, a franchise he has been part of since 2012. He remains one of the very few players to have played for only one team in the IPL.

"Starting off, franchise cricket is just another tournament. But, as time went along, that relationship meant a lot like a family. I've been playing for them for quite a while, this is going to be 14 years in the IPL. I've played with them outside the IPL as well, so it is like a family-based team for me. Every time I see a Knight Riders logo, it feels like this is where I am," Narine added.

The Caribbean ace has made 177 appearances for the franchise in the IPL, claiming 180 wickets at an average of 25.39. He has been involved in all of KKR's three title wins in the competition, and has won the MVP Award thirce.

"I think that is just the personality" - Sunil Narine on his subdued celebrations

In an era where players are reprimanded and sanctioned for aggressive celebrations and send-offs, Narine lies on the extreme opposite end of the spectrum. For someone who had a five-wicket haul in just his third game, and dismissed legendary batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma on several occasions, he has largely remained unmoved.

"I think that is just the personality. Everyone has their own way of celebrating, and enjoying the atmosphere. But, I think it just keeps me a bit calm, and just trying to see what the next ball has for you because you could a wicket every now and then," Narine said of his subdued celebrations.

Narine had a blockbuster IPL 2024 campaign, playing a mammoth role with both bat and ball to steer KKR towards the title. He scored 488 runs at a strike rate of 180.74, and took 17 wickets in the season.

"You always try to emulate a good season. So, it is just about trying to keep things as simple as possible, not overthink, and still focus on whatever the team needs because I think the team comes first," Narine mentioned.

The veteran is not in the best of forms, especially with the bat, heading into IPL 2025. He only scored 58 runs in the 2025 International League T20 (ILT20) season for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

