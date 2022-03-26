"It was amazing, as it gave me goosebumps" - Virat Kohli recalls RCB fans shouting near Chinnaswamy Stadium during a Test

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s star player Virat Kohli recalled the shouts and chants from fans while playing a Test match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The right-handed batter remains keen to play in front of crowds at the iconic ground in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Kohli has been a part of the RCB since the advent of the IPL and has revealed multiple times about not wanting to play for any other franchise. The former RCB captain is also the highest run-getter in the tournament history and the most prolific scorer in a single season of the competition.

Speaking to Danish Sait in a YouTube video, Kohli recollected an event held near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during a Test match. The 33-year-old said that the loud chants evoked all the incredible moments he has had with his past RCB teammates, including AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. He said:

"I knew that the event is happening, but I was so involved in the Test match and so engrossed that I didn't think of it. But in that Test match as well, I understood the power of our fanbase because, throughout the two and a half hours, I only heard RCB RCB, and it was so loud and as loud as the 2016 season final."

He continued:

"It was amazing, as it gave me goosebumps and made me a little emotional of all the memories that we've had. I was thinking of all the amazing moments and games we had. They were shouting AB's name, my name, and RCB, and what not. Just unbelievable. I feel so grateful to have been part of a franchise for so long. That's what you play for eventually. Yes, we all love playing for titles and all that."

The Delhi-born player also said that fans' affection for him is the greatest blessing, and he wants to play for them till the end of his career. He said:

"But these moments of pure love and connection with the fans. When I arrived in Bangalore as well, I just saw people's faces when they looked at me and I thought I would trade any title and anything for this."

He continued:

"If I am able to have such a connection and impact on people, there is no greater blessing for a human being than tha,t and I truly felt blessed. I have played in front of the most amazing fans, and I will continue to do that till the end of my career. I've made it a point that for me, being with this franchise is far more valuable than anything else."

The former Indian captain stepped down as the franchise's captain last season. Kohli took over from Daniel Vettori in IPL 2013 but has failed to lead the team to the title.

"They have stuck with us through the thick and thin, and we've tried everything we could for them" - Virat Kohli

Kohli remains thrilled at the prospect of walking out on to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, recalling how a lot of people were present during a practice session.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts. Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts. 👌✅ https://t.co/sJLWVsOGQI

He lauded the fans for sticking by the team despite their inconsistencies and that they treat the players as demigods. Kohli said:

"I'm so excited. It was just me that arrived there with the Indian cricket team when I saw a little bit of glimpse of what would happen. I think the stadium was open for our first practice session, if I'm not wrong, and there'll be 40000 people there or whatever the capacity is. I just saw the love for this team. Regardless of things going up and down or what not, but that's what is special to me."

He continued:

"They have stuck with us through the thick and thin, and we've tried everything we could for them, and things sometimes don't happen the way you want them to. But what we've created as a relationship and a bond is something that is special, and AB also got so attached to this team."

Kohli concluded:

"He played for another team, but honestly he never even remembered that he played for another team. That's how much he loved Bangalore, and Bangalore loved him, and they make you feel like you're one of their own and such a special feeling to have."

RCB will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis will lead the team.

