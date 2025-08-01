"It was cropped and portrayed like we were on a dinner date" - Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on RJ Mahvash's ordeal amid dating rumors

Yuzvendra Chahal recently broke the silence on his dating rumors with RJ Mahvash. He emphasized that it was a tough period for Mahvash, as she was targeted by people and even called a "house-breaker".

Chahal and his ex-wife, Dhanashre Verma, were granted a divorce on mutual consent by Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on March 20, 2025. Earlier that month, he was spotted with Mahvash at the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai, sparking dating rumors.

The 35-year-old expressed disappointment with the developments. He suggested that Mahvash, a radio jockey-turned-actor, was one of his close friends who helped him significantly when he was low amid his divorce.

He pointed out an incident where somebody cropped his and Mahvash's picture from a group dinner to make it seem like they were out on a date. Speaking on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast, Chahal said (from 57:41):

"She has clarified it. It was very hard for her. She was called a house-breaker. I felt bad because she was among the friends who helped me get out of the bad phase. Five or six of us went for a Christmas dinner, but they cropped our photograph and it's still there on social media.

"It was cropped and portrayed like we were on a dinner date. I know how social media can be, but it was the first time for her, and her whole work is based on social media. Seeing people target you, or read mean comments, it obviously feels bad."

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal also clarified that there was no truth in the dating rumors. He revealed that he was currently single and still not mentally prepared to get into another romantic relationship.

"It was the first time that I was spotted with someone" - Yuzvendra Chahal on attending the 2025 Champions Trophy final with RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal commented on attending the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand alongside RJ Mahvash. He mentioned that the two were invited to watch the game.

He stated that he wanted to watch the summit clash from the stadium as he hadn't been to a cricket ground for a long time. Noting that Mahvash and he started trending on social media during the match, Chahal said in the same podcast (at 56:48):

"It was the Champions Trophy final. I hadn't been to the ground in a long time. We were invited to watch the match, it was the final, and I wanted to witness it. It was the first time that I was spotted with someone, and people started the rumors from there. We were trending."

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the Northamptonshire side for the 2025 County Championship Division Two. He bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings of his team's ongoing clash with Derbyshire.

