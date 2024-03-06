"It is disappointing to me" - AB de Villiers on Aiden Markram losing SRH captaincy ahead of IPL 2024

AB de Villiers recently expressed his disappointment over Aiden Markram being replaced as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain ahead of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under Markram's leadership, the Hyderabad-based side won just four out of their 14 matches in IPL 2023, finishing as the wooden spooners. De Villiers, however, noted his fellow countryman's impressive captaincy record for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20.

It is worth mentioning that Markram has led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two successive title victories in SA20.

Reacting to the change of captaincy in the SRH camp, de Villiers said in his latest YouTube video:

"There's reason for him (Pat Cummins) to be captain in that team, even though it's a bit of a surprise to most people, a bit of an upset to me perhaps to see Aiden Markram being moved across and sort of just had to make way for Pat Cummins there, even though Aiden Markram has won back-to-back SA20 tournaments.

"I think he's a fantastic captain, and they were just getting used to him as captain there at the SRH. So, it is disappointing to me, to him, and to all South African fans, but if it is for the best of the SRH team, then so be it." he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Hyderabad think tank handed over the captaincy reins to Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins ahead of IPL 2024. They had roped in the fast bowler for a whopping ₹20.50 crore at the mini-auction in Dubai.

"Not a big surprise to me" - AB de Villiers on Pat Cummins' appointment as SRH captain

AB de Villiers further stated that he wasn't surprised to see Pat Cummins replace Aiden Markram as the SRH skipper ahead of IPL 2024.

He mentioned that he had expected the move, pointing out how the new SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has worked closely with Cummins during his stint as Australia's bowling coach.

On this, AB de Villiers added:

"It's quite a surprise, but not a big surprise to me, thinking of the involvement of Daniel Vettori, who was with the Australian team. Also, we might see some involvement with Andrew McDonald. You just see a bit of an Australian flavor coming into that Sunrisers Hyderabad team."

SRH will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App