"It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL" - Vijay Mallya reacts after RCB win WPL 2024 trophy

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya congratulated the RCB team following their Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) title victory.

Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets, successfully chasing down a 114-run target in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17. Mallya expressed his excitement over the team's triumph by sharing a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from congratulating the Bangalore women's team, he also hoped for the men's team to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this year. Mallya wrote:

"Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck."

Expand Tweet

Bangalore endured a disappointing campaign last year in the inaugural season of the WPL. However, the Smriti Mandhana-led side staged a stunning turnaround this edition to finish as champions.

Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux shone with the ball in the WPL 2024 final, bagging four and three wickets, respectively. Bangalore chased down the total comfortably, thanks to valuable contributions from their top-order batters.

"Last year taught us a lot of things" - Smriti Mandhana opens up on RCB's successful WPL 2024 campaign

Skipper Smriti Mandhana lauded her Bangalore teammates following the side's glorious eight-wicket win over DC in the recently concluded WPL 2024 final.

She mentioned how the team learned from their mistakes and also emphasized the importance of peaking at the right time in major tournaments. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mandhana said:

"Feeling hasn't still sunk in. Hard for me to come out with expressions. One thing I'll say is I'm proud of the bunch. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We came to Delhi and had two tough losses. That's what we spoke about that we need to step up at the right time. These tournaments are about peaking at the right time. Last year taught us a lot of things. What went wrong, what went right. Management just said this is your team, build it (your way). Thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more. I'm not the only one who won the trophy, the team has won the trophy."

Shreyanka Patil was the Purple Cap winner of WPL 2024, finishing with 13 wickets. Ellyse Perry took home the Orange Cap, chalking up 347 runs.