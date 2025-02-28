"It feels very odd actually" - Ravichandran Ashwin's interesting statement after first training session with CSK ahead of IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin recently had his first training session after joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of IPL 2025. The former Indian spinner has returned to the franchise where his IPL career started in 2009. CSK procured his services with a massive bid of INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction last December.

Ad

Ashwin won the IPL with CSK twice, in 2010 and 2011, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He last played for the Chennai-based franchise in 2015, after which he turned up for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

In a recent video uploaded by CSK on their official X (formerly Twitter), R Ashwin opened up about his feelings on returning to the franchise after his first training session. He said:

Ad

Trending

"It feels very odd actually, it has been so many years since I left right? I am coming back into the same team. All the people are the same. Every day I used to practice vigorously for the season. After I came here today, I feel Iam a very senior person, but ok. Nevertheless, it is a good feeling. I am looking forward to going to Chepauk as well."

Ad

The iconic spinner will reunite with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin's record for CSK in IPL

Between 2009 and 2015, Ashwin played 97 games for the Super Kings in IPL. He picked up 90 wickets at an average of 24.22 while maintaining a decent economy rate of 6.46, with best figures of 3/16.

In the batting department, he scored 190 runs in 31 innings at a strike rate of 94, with 23 being his highest score. He took 20 catches in the field during his time with the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 23, with a match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️