"It gives you a good feeling knowing that one of the greatest batters to ever play the game wants to focus on you" - Sunil Narine on Sachin Tendulkar asking for his bowling footage

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine spoke about an incident involving Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the 2013 Champions Trophy. The mystery bowler troubled the legendary batter on several occasions towards the end of his career.

After being bamboozled by the newcomer in IPL 2012, Tendulkar reportedly requested broadcasters for Narine's footage from both angles to understand his variations. Praising the former Indian batter for his dedication to the game, the veteran said in an interview with the franchise website

"It gives you a good feeling knowing that one of the greatest batters to ever play the game wants to focus on you but it shows that he is dedicated and he wants to be on the top of his game and doesn’t want to be surprised when the game comes. I think for any player or youngster coming up, always strive to be the best and work on the fine details."

Representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 2013 Champions Trophy semi-finals against Mumbai Indians, Sunil Narine picked up figures of 3/17. However, his mesmerizing spell did not involve the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar and was in vain as his side lost the match.

Dhruv @IAmDhruvChouhan Sunil Narine vs Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Narine vs Sachin Tendulkar https://t.co/oKAcwr20VD

He, however, did get the better of the Little Master in the latter's final IPL season. The 33-year-old castled Tendulkar on his birthday with a stellar off-spinner.

"I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag" - Sunil Narine on the batter that played him the best

Several batters have been rattled by the Caribbean ace over the years. When asked about the batter who troubled him the most, Sunil Narine named former Indian batter Virender Sehwag. He said:

"I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did."

Narine and Sehwag have come across each other in three matches, where the explosive batter has scored 56 runs off just 35 deliveries. He has not been dismissed even once by the West Indian.

Sunil Narine will play his 150th match for KKR when they take the field to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium later today (April 18).

