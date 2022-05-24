"It is going to be difficult" - Sachin Tendulkar's message to MI's Arjun Tendulkar

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar recently opened up on his conversations with son Arjun Tendulkar after the latter warmed the benches in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad since 2020. However, he is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

Speculation emerged that junior Tendulkar might play a match after the five-time champions were knocked out of IPL 2022. But that wasn't the case.

Throwing light on whether he would have liked to see Arjun play during an interaction with fans on his YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over."

The 49-year-old further added that the youngster needs to work hard to achieve success at this level.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow."

Incidentally, Mumbai endured a poor season, finishing last in the points table. Rohit Sharma and Co. managed only four wins in 14 matches.

They had an awful start to the campaign but got their mojo back towards the business end. MI ended their season by beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an exciting encounter.

"I have never involved myself in selection" - Sachin Tendulkar

The former cricketer has been involved with the Mumbai squad as a mentor since hanging up his boots from all forms of the game.

When asked about his role with the Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar asserted that he doesn't participate in team selections.

"And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned."

Mumbai have a top-class support staff with former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene at the helm as head coach. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is also a part of the support staff group.

