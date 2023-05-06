"It would be a great tribute to Dada"- S Sreesanth calls for a Virat Kohli hundred in DC vs RCB clash

S Sreesanth feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli should score a century against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday as a 'tribute' to former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is also a part of the DC management.

Both Kohli and Ganguly didn't shake hands when these two sides last met in Bengaluru. Kohli looked pumped up in that game after the saga that forced him to step down as India's Test and ODI captain when Ganguly was at the helm of the BCCI.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the game between RCB and DC, here's what S Sreesanth had to say about local boy Virat Kohli:

"This match will be interesting as it will be Virat vs Dada. The match looks good in which there is a little excitement inside the field and a little outside the field. Looking at the kind of relationship Virat and Sourav share, a lot is seen during this match and then such matches motivate the players to give their best.

"I would love to see Virat scoring a hundred. It would be a great tribute to Dada. Virat, just go out there and express yourself and win this for RCB."

Kohli has been in good form with the bat, scoring 364 runs in nine matches, including five half-centuries, at an average of 45.50.

S Sreesanth on Virat Kohli vs David Warner

Sreesanth also feels that the face-off between RCB and DC might come down to who has a better outing with the bat between Kohli and David Warner.

The Capitals are coming on the back of a morale-boosting win against the Gujarat Titans, while RCB are on the brink of entering the top four again with two points.

On this, Sreesanth stated:

"Virat Kohli vs Warner. It’s going to be a thriller to watch because DC just won a game and RCB are on the verge of making it to the best in the league."

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can bring his best in front of his home crowd..

Poll : 0 votes