"It would be the greatest feeling" - Dinesh Karthik keen on making India comeback for T20 World Cup 2024

Dinesh Karthik has expressed his excitement about getting a call-up to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The big ticket event is slated to take place in June in the West Indies and USA.

Karthik has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has slammed 226 runs in seven innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 2025.45.

In his last outing, the 38-year-old smashed 83 off 35 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although he could not win the game for RCB, he lessened their losing deficit to only 25 runs.

"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India [at the T20 World Cup]. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup," Karthik said on Saturday (April 20) on the eve of RCB's clash against his former employers, Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup," he added.

In IPL 2022, Karthik mustered 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 and made an emphatic comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karthik has been in a similar run of form in IPL 2024, as he has unleashed his hitting prowess to provide a fine flourish to RCB, which is required by the Indian team for the upcoming ICC event.

Who are Dinesh Karthik's competitors for a place in Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad?

Notably, there are four competitors to Dinesh Karthik for a keeper spot, namely, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi Capitals skipper Pant has amassed 210 runs at a strike rate of 156.71, while Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has 286 runs at a strike rate of 143. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals leader Sanju Samson has shown good form to lead the team to the top of the table with 276 runs at a strike rate of 155.05.

Mumbai Indians keeper Ishan Kishan has shown flashes of brilliance with 192 runs at a strike rate of 172.97. Due to bad form in IPL 2024, Jitesh Sharma is unlikely to make it to the squad.

It will be tough for Karthik to seal a place in the team for the T20 World Cup, as all other keepers have been performing well in the cash-rich league.

