"It was hostile to Shakib and he didn't enjoy it" - Ajit Agarkar lauds Umran Malik's spell

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Umran Malik for bowling a fiery first spell that rattled Shakib Al Hasan in the second ODI between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday, December 7.

Umran registered figures of 2/58 in his 10 overs as the hosts set a 272-run target for the Men in Blue after opting to bat first. The Bangladesh bowlers then restricted Rohit Sharma and Co. to 266/9 to win the match by five runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a post-match discussion on Sony Sports, Agarkar was asked about his thoughts on Umran's spell, to which he responded:

"I think his role and how the captain uses him will be important because at the start it was hostile to Shakib (Al Hasan) and he didn't enjoy it. Later on he moved away from the stumps and swung."

The former Indian pacer was even more impressed by the Jammu and Kashmir speedster's dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto, saying:

"When you see that, basically you know you have entered the batter's mind. That over was good but the follow-up, the first ball of the next over to Shanto, is a good sign for a young bowler."

Umran Malik bombarded Shakib with short deliveries in the first over he bowled, hitting the Bangladesh all-rounder twice. He then bowled Shanto with a 151 kph pitched-up delivery with the first ball of his next over.

"You shouldn't keep too many overs for the death" - Ajit Agarkar on how Umran Malik should be used

Umran Malik proved a little expensive in the last few overs he bowled.

Agarkar reckons KL Rahul erred slightly by keeping a few overs from Umran for the death. He observed:

"He surely did concede a few runs in the end and will learn from experience, and that is why the captain should probably use him slightly differently. You shouldn't keep too many overs for the death because he might struggle a little until he gets the experience."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer to be used as a wicket-taking weapon in the middle overs, explaining:

"So you should give him a different role, use him for a wicket-taking role because the ability he has is extremely rare. You need to help him, whether it is off the field or on the field because he has a rare quality which is pace."

Umran Malik conceded only eight runs in his first spell of five overs, which included a couple of maidens. He conceded 50 runs in the next five overs he bowled, although he did pick up Mahmudullah's wicket.

