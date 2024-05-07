"It did hurt because it was a sense of like hurt for fans" - David Warner opens up on being blocked by SRH Social Media

Australia and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner recently said he was hurt by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) social media blocking him after a tumultuous 2021 IPL season.

The 37-year-old led SRH to a title run in 2016 and made the franchise a perennial contender from 2015 to 2020. However, Warner was removed as captain midway through their disastrous 2021 season, following which he was dropped during the latter part of the campaign.

In a conversation on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, David Warner said he was unaware of why SRH blocked him on social media.

"It did (hurt) because it was a sense of like hurt for fans. The fans are the most important relationship you could have. With the engagement with the fans that I had, with the team that I had was very good. Not sure why I was blocked. But, I did engage with a lot of fans on the social media side for SRH. I did feel it was my duty to engage with the fans, making sure they keep coming back. That's what is most important."

He added:

"But from the blocking point of view, I don't know. I have been sitting on it for about 5 years. It was bizarre. At the end of the day, I still got fans who come onto my page and talk to everyone. So it's great."

David Warner played for SRH from 2014 to 2021 and scored 500+ in each season except his final year.

SRH finished at the bottom of the table in 2021, winning only three out of 14 games, with the southpaw scoring only 195 runs in eight outings.

"Big smile on my face when I land here because everyone is such loving and positive people" - David Warner on India

David Warner praised India and its people for always bringing positivity, contrary to what is found in Australia.

The veteran cricketer has become a fan favorite in India, having been part of the IPL since 2009.

"I have a big smile on my face when I land here because everyone is such loving and positive people. In Australia, sometimes we have the tall poppy syndrome. Always the negative mindset before the positive mindset. As soon as you come here, everything is positive. People out here are loving life. In Australia, sometimes, we don't ground ourselves enough," said Warner.

He added:

"I came from a very humble upbringing. I didn't have much at all, but I was happy when I hung around with my friends, playing football and cricket. I enjoy every moment of my life, because you never know when it can all be taken away."

Warner also confirmed not having a house in India but did not deny the possibility of the same in the future.

"I don't (have a house in India). I did look at some stages. I get a lot of people asking me if I want a house here. One day, maybe when I finish my cricket, I would like to come here and spend some time. Lifestyle is good. I am a people's person. I go to the malls with my girls and I embrace everything," said Warner.

David Warner is the IPL's third all-time leading scorer with over 6,500 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of almost 140.

The Aussie superstar has endured a sub-par 2024 IPL season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring only 167 runs in seven outings and missing the last few games with injury.

