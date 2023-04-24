"It was like boosters were attached to the bat" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ajinkya Rahane's knock in CSK's IPL 2023 win vs KKR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ajinkya Rahane for his blazing knock in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rahane smoked an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls as CSK set a mammoth 236-run target for KKR after being asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23. Their bowlers then restricted Nitish Rana and Co. to 186/8 to help the visitors register a 49-run win and move atop the IPL 2023 points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rahane has shown a different facet of his game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. He elaborated:

"The Player of the Match was not Conway, it was Ajinkya Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane scored a fifty off 19 balls at the Wankhede and then he batted differently here. It was like boosters were attached to the bat. We have never seen Ajinkya Rahane hit so many sixes and fours."

The former Indian opener highlighted how the veteran batter proved the naysayers wrong, explaining:

"Ajju, what happened my brother? We all felt, including me, that the best is behind him in terms of his T20 career. It is not that he has not scored runs. He has scored centuries but it seemed he would not be able to do it now."

Rahane smashed six fours and five sixes during his innings. He added 85 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (50 off 21) in a little over five overs to put CSK ahead of the eight ball.

"Kolkata also felt that way" - Aakash Chopra on everyone believing that Ajinkya Rahane is past his prime

KKR released Rahane ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that the consensus was that Ajinkya Rahane should ply his trade in county cricket instead of playing in the IPL, reasoning:

"Kolkata also felt that way and that is why they let him go as well. A lot of us believed that it will be better for Ajju if he goes and plays county because he can make a comeback into the Indian team from there."

The reputed commentator praised the Chennai Super Kings for extracting the best from their players, saying:

"What has Ajju done this year and what does Chennai do with their players - it is incredible. It is now certain that Chennai brings the best out of people."

Chopra also lauded Devon Conway (56 off 40), Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 20) for helping CSK post a massive total. It eventually proved to be a bridge too far for KKR in the end.

