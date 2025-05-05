"It was like a reel earlier, but we got to see the full picture this season" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Prabhsimran Singh for playing a match-winning knock in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that the wicketkeeper-batter, who was only showing glimpses of his talent in previous seasons, is now showcasing his full might.

Prabhsimran smashed 91 runs off 48 deliveries as PBKS set LSG a 237-run target in Match 54 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. The home team then restricted Rishabh Pant and company to 199/7 to register a 37-run win and climb into second position on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Prabhsimran for continuing his consistent run in IPL 2025 despite batting courageously.

"The biggest story was courage, and Prabhsimran Singh gave that courage. Uncapped Indian, 1000 runs, that is Prabhsimran Singh. It was like a reel earlier, but we got to see the full picture this season. He has scored runs consistently. He gave a Player of the Match performance the last time they played against LSG, and a similar performance here as well," he said (18:40).

While highlighting that the PBKS opener took calculated risks, Chopra also appreciated Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh for playing crucial knocks.

"I loved the maturity with which he batted. The risk is there when you hit sixes, but it was calculated. Since he is short-statured, the just short balls become short for him. He was very, very good. Of course, ably supported by Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh," he observed.

Josh Inglis smashed 30 runs off 14 deliveries after PBKS had lost Priyansh Arya's (1 off 4) wicket in the first over. While Shreyas Iyer scored 45 runs off 25 deliveries, Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on a 15-ball 33.

"The biggest story was Arshdeep Singh" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' bowling in IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Arshdeep Singh was penetrative and economical in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' bowling, Aakash Chopra lauded Arshdeep Singh for dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran with the new ball.

"When they got to bowl in the second innings, the biggest story was Arshdeep Singh. He bowled three consecutive overs in the powerplay for the first time since 2019. The opposing team's strength is their top three, the two Ms and Nicholas Pooran, and he dismissed all three," he said (20:15) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the left-arm seamer virtually sealed the game in PBKS' favor with those three strikes.

"He dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the last match and got him out almost similarly this time too for zero. Aiden Markram got an inside edge and the ball hit his stumps. Nicky P is going through a slight lean patch. The ball hit him straight on his pads. The three wickets meant the game was almost sealed and delivered," Chopra observed.

Arshdeep Singh registered figures of 3/16 in four overs in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG. Although Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) played enterprising knocks after the visitors were reduced to 73/5, they couldn't help their team avoid a 37-run defeat.

