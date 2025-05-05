  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "It was like a reel earlier, but we got to see the full picture this season" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs LSG

"It was like a reel earlier, but we got to see the full picture this season" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs LSG

By Kartik Iyer
Modified May 05, 2025 12:02 IST
PBKS registered a convincing win in their IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]
PBKS registered a convincing win in their IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Prabhsimran Singh for playing a match-winning knock in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that the wicketkeeper-batter, who was only showing glimpses of his talent in previous seasons, is now showcasing his full might.

Ad

Prabhsimran smashed 91 runs off 48 deliveries as PBKS set LSG a 237-run target in Match 54 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. The home team then restricted Rishabh Pant and company to 199/7 to register a 37-run win and climb into second position on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Prabhsimran for continuing his consistent run in IPL 2025 despite batting courageously.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The biggest story was courage, and Prabhsimran Singh gave that courage. Uncapped Indian, 1000 runs, that is Prabhsimran Singh. It was like a reel earlier, but we got to see the full picture this season. He has scored runs consistently. He gave a Player of the Match performance the last time they played against LSG, and a similar performance here as well," he said (18:40).
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

While highlighting that the PBKS opener took calculated risks, Chopra also appreciated Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh for playing crucial knocks.

"I loved the maturity with which he batted. The risk is there when you hit sixes, but it was calculated. Since he is short-statured, the just short balls become short for him. He was very, very good. Of course, ably supported by Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh," he observed.
Ad

Josh Inglis smashed 30 runs off 14 deliveries after PBKS had lost Priyansh Arya's (1 off 4) wicket in the first over. While Shreyas Iyer scored 45 runs off 25 deliveries, Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on a 15-ball 33.

"The biggest story was Arshdeep Singh" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' bowling in IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Arshdeep Singh was penetrative and economical in PBKS&#039; IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]
Arshdeep Singh was penetrative and economical in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' bowling, Aakash Chopra lauded Arshdeep Singh for dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran with the new ball.

Ad
"When they got to bowl in the second innings, the biggest story was Arshdeep Singh. He bowled three consecutive overs in the powerplay for the first time since 2019. The opposing team's strength is their top three, the two Ms and Nicholas Pooran, and he dismissed all three," he said (20:15) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the left-arm seamer virtually sealed the game in PBKS' favor with those three strikes.

Ad
"He dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the last match and got him out almost similarly this time too for zero. Aiden Markram got an inside edge and the ball hit his stumps. Nicky P is going through a slight lean patch. The ball hit him straight on his pads. The three wickets meant the game was almost sealed and delivered," Chopra observed.

Arshdeep Singh registered figures of 3/16 in four overs in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG. Although Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) played enterprising knocks after the visitors were reduced to 73/5, they couldn't help their team avoid a 37-run defeat.

About the author
Kartik Iyer

Kartik Iyer

Twitter icon

Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.

Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.

Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Kartik Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications