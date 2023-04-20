"It doesn't look like they have enough firepower" - Shaun Pollock on PBKS' top-order in IPL 2023 

Shaun Pollock believes that Punjab Kings (PBKS) could struggle if Shikhar Dhawan fails to make the cut for their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

The former South African cricketer reckoned that Punjab don't have explosive batters in the top order. He, however, suggested the form of their middle-order batters isn't a big concern at the moment.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock explained:

"PBKS definitely need Shikhar Dhawan back because they have had some issues at the top of the order. It doesn't look like they have enough firepower or a game plan at the top. The other guys, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza, have started to come good. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan in the middle, those guys are fine"

Shikhar Dhawan didn't feature in PBKS' previous encounter due to a shoulder injury. However, he is expected to return to lead the side against RCB.

The opening batter has shown sensational form in IPL 2023, aggregating 233 runs from four innings, including two half-centuries.

During the aforementioned discussion, former England captain Michael Vaughan emphasized that Punjab should consider bringing in Liam Livingstone if he is completely fit.

He claimed that the swashbuckler's addition would further bolster the team's batting lineup, adding:

"I know he is here. If I were Punjab, I'd send Shikhar out with Livingstone. He is injured. He got injured in Pakistan, and it was a bad injury. All I know is that he was back in Manchester about two weeks ago when the county season started and I saw Livingstone running around the outfield.

"He was running and running, and then he announced he was getting on the plane to come to India. If he is fit, he can get out there, he is a huge addition."

It is worth mentioning that the match between PBKS and RCB will be an afternoon contest. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. have managed to secure three wins from five games and are placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table.

"Has been a little off-color" - Shaun Pollock PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh

Shaun Pollock further remarked that Arshdeep Singh's performances so far this season haven't been up to the mark, stating that the hasn't been able to make the same kind of impact as he did at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The 49-year-old mentioned that he expected the young left-arm fast bowler to do a better job for Punjab in IPL 2023. Pollock added:

"Arshdeep Singh has been a little off-colour. He hasn't been as good as we have seen him. I was a bit surprised at how well he went in the T20 World Cup, but now that he went that well, I was expecting those kinds of similar standards."

Arshdeep is currently the leading wicket-taker for PBKS in IPL 2023, bagging eight scalps from five games and has a decent economy rate of 8.29 to his name.

